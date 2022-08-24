ANGOLA — For a second year running, the budget environment appeared relatively positive as members of the Steuben County Council started preparing the 2023 fiscal road map on Tuesday.
And as is often the case, people in the emergency services and judicial areas were seeking more staff as they continue to see their work increase.
“Our emergency and judicial departments need people and all departments are looking for a pay increase,” Council President Rick Shipe said. “Pretty normal.”
Tuesday wasn’t a decision day, but one where department heads one by one provided the council with their thoughts on their spending needs for the coming year.
Department heads have been given the general guidance of providing 5% raises to employees in Steuben County government.
“We shall see if I can get the council onboard with me. Who knows. Maybe it will be higher,” Shipe said.
Of course, after some tight times when it came to personnel and hiring freezes and a general lack of growth, the county was for the second year operating on the premise funds were in a relatively healthy position.
One change that might occur would come with the placement of a full-time sheriff’s deputy in the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County for a resource officer.
“I think it’s important we have somebody there,” Sheriff R.J. Robinson said.
Matt Widenhoefer, superintendent of the MSD, has offered to pay Steuben County $60,000 toward the salary of an officer, who would work approximately 180 days in the school.
The county has been providing MSD with a reserve officer. With school safety again a high priority in light of increased mass shootings throughout the country, there’s a move to make sure there are officers in schools.
“The push now is to have every school have one,” Robinson said.
One positive, Robinson said, would be having that officer available in the busy summer months.
Councilman Jim Getz implied having that officer in and out of school could create management headaches for the sheriff and he should stick with only a reserve officer assigned to a school.
Councilmen Dan Caruso and Tony Isa favored the move.
“From a parent’s standpoint this only makes sense,” Isa said.
“Our exposure is very limited,” Caruso said.
He also liked the idea of having an officer available for the summer.
In addition, Robinson said he wanted a corporal on each shift in the jail and two more confinement officers.
In previous weeks, Prosecutor Jeremy Musser has talked about increased criminal caseloads, which dominoes throughout the judicial system.
While no decisions were made Tuesday, the session was the first step in the budget process.
Council members will put their noses to the wheel for their annual workshop meetings starting on Wednesday, Sept. 7, again on Thursday, Sept. 8 and Friday, Sept. 9, if necessary. Those meetings run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and involve council members going through the budget line by line to make approvals, possible cuts or additions.
Final adoption of the budget comes on Oct. 11 as part of the council’s regular meeting.
