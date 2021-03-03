ANGOLA — Angola’s Wastewater Department is asking both residential and commercial customers of the utility to complete a brief survey that will help the city gather more information about how much at-home water softening is taking place.
The survey, which was included with the latest utility bills sent out to customers, was created by a team of engineering students at Purdue University who are assisting the city in attempting to reduce the amount of salt present in its wastewater. There is also a link to the survey on the city’s Facebook page.
Angola Wastewater Superintendent Craig Williams said the surveys fit within the department’s ongoing efforts to reduce the pollutant levels in the treated effluent being released back into the area’s watershed.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management requires that the effluent meets certain environmental standards measured at the “end of the pipe,” Williams said. Recently, Angola’s Wastewater Treatment Department has been noticing elevated levels of salt and chlorides dissolved in the water that passes through the system.
There’s no easy way to remove the salt from the wastewater.
Sewage taken in by the city’s municipal sewer network is treated at the Angola Wastewater Plant before being released into a nearby ditch that flows into Pigeon Creek.
While it’s not a public health issue, excessive salt in the discharge can be a problem for fresh water microorganisms.
Too much salt can “inhibit the diversity of the microscopic organisms in the receiving stream,” Williams said, which in turn can “affect the chain of biology.”
There are ways Angola can reduce the amount of salt that finds its way into the city’s wastewater system, and that begins with a public education campaign. That’s why the surveys are going out.
Although some people may not be aware, Angola already softens its water at the Angola Water Treatment Plant, which means residents probably don’t need to soften the water coming into their houses.
“Angola already softens the water, and it’s rated ‘soft,’” Williams said. “Maybe some people might have lived in the county where they needed a water softener or have moved into a house with one and kept using it, but they probably don’t need one.”
“Salt is expensive, too,” he continued. “So, they might also find it is an unnecessary expense.”
People who are currently using water softeners and would like to see if they can get by without one can have the Angola Water Department come out and perform an in-home water sampling free of charge by filling out a field on the survey.
Only Angola residents should take the survey, Williams said. If too many people who aren’t utility customers take the survey it can skew the results and render the data gathered flawed.
To incentivize residents to take the survey, the city will be holding a drawing to give away 10, $20 Angola Chamber of Commerce gift cards that can be used at local businesses. To be eligible, you have to be an Angola resident who is a utility customer and provide your contact information in the appropriate field of the survey.
