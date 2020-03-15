INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration offered additional guidance for parents of school-aged children and child care providers related to COVID-19 on Sunday:
• Families who need help finding or paying for care can contact Brighter Futures Indiana at 800-299-1627 to speak to a referral specialist.
• Every community has a child care resource and referral agency that can also connect parents with local child care options and provide referrals for support. Families can find their local CCR&R by calling 800-299-1627 or by consulting https://bit.ly/2x124Cg.
• When locating care, it is important that families choose licensed and regulated care for their children. To find out if a provider is licensed or regulated, go to ChildCareFinder.in.gov or call 800-299-1627.
Earlier this week, FSSA offered guidance that children who are out of school due to possible contact with a positive case should observe social isolation and be at home, not in a large child care setting. It is also strongly recommended that caregivers for these children during this timeframe not be older than age 65 or have a chronic disease or be in an immunosuppressed state. This guidance does not apply to all children whose schools are closing as a precaution.
FSSA also posted a set of frequently asked questions and answers and guidance on several matters related to COVID-19 for child care providers. That document is found at https://bit.ly/39Xa4CI. Today’s update provides more specific guidance on what providers should do in light of a local school closure where there has not been a case of COVID-19 identified, as well as in cases where there has been a positive case.
FSSA encourages parents and child care providers to check back frequently for updates as guidance could evolve rapidly at the direction of the Indiana State Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We will post updates to the guidance document and issue news releases as necessary.
ISDH is also continuously updating information about COVID-19 in.gov/coronavirus/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.