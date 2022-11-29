ORLAND — Jackie and Stacy Bachelor said their family was grateful for all the support from the community that allowed them to finish harvesting right before Thanksgiving after Jackie’s husband, Shawn, died Sept. 30 at the age of 44 as a result of a farming accident.
“They finished everything up today,” said Stacy Bachelor.
Jackie said the accident happened when her husband, Shawn, and brother Cory had just started harvesting their 1,700-acre farm Bachelor Grain LLC, which mainly produces corn and soybeans.
Jackie said that on the day of the accident she went to the field where her husband was working, and she saw the police were there. Word about the accident then quickly spread in the community, and even people from the surrounding counties started to come offering help
Stacy said that they did not ask anybody for help. Even without all of the help they would have managed harvesting by themselves, although maybe later into the season. However, she noted, it was important to harvest the crops on time because some difficulties might have arisen later due to inclement weather conditions, such as snow.
The Bachelors said even if they tried to refuse the help and support the local community provided them, they would have been helped anyway; it was that firmness of the local farmers in showing their love and compassion in the way that felt most close to their hearts. That touched the Bachelors most.
“They just wanted to do it out of the, you know, just the kindness of their heart,” they said.
Jackie added that her husband was much liked by the community, and that if the same accident happened to someone else, he would probably would have been at the front of the line to lend a hand.
“If this tragedy had happened to any of our farming friends, he would have been one of the first ones there to help,” she said.
Stacy Bachelor said that it was also hard for them to accept help from others, and they did because they highly appreciated it. She said that she did not want to try to name the people that helped them because there were so many of them, and she did not want to leave anyone out.
The community started to help them immediately after they learned what happened — the neighbors started to cut wood for Jackie to keep her house warm during the winter, and they also prepared food and were working in Bachelor Grain fields even during Shawn’s funeral.
“So, there wasn't one particular event, but multiple things,” Stacy said.
Jackie explained that the local farmers were trying to help ease the pain in the way that they could when her and her husband’s brother’s families had such a tragedy, and it was hard for them to even think about what was going on, much less being able to farm or get the crops harvested.
“It was just a huge blessing when your family is under such hardship that they came and helped us through that,” she said.
The Bachelors said they would now be able to start planning the crop next year as usual. Shawn’s and Jackie’s three children, Layne, 21, Morgan, 20, and Chase, 18, as well as Cory’s and Stacy’s two, Caylee, 18, and Cade, 15, will be helping their parents in the fields.
Despite that now everything seems to be taken care of, Jackie, who said that she and Shawn were together since high school, will now have to re-invent her life without Shawn.
The community got another reminder on the brevity of life and on the importance to remain close with loved ones because the future and destiny remain unknown even amidst the steady routine on Indiana’s farms.
“What Shawn was doing, we have hundreds of friends that do all the time,” Jackie said. “And I think it just made everybody stop and think that it can happen — the next day is not guaranteed.”
