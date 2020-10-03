ANGOLA — Angola Rotary Club is putting its best foot forward and getting involved in a statewide charity, Changing Footprints.
The nonprofit effort started in 2005 in Indianapolis and has branched throughout the state, collecting shoes for the needy in Indiana as well as 20 other countries.
Wednesday, Rotary distributed bins to a number of local businesses and organizations, including Cahoots Coffee Cafe, Caleo Cafe, Sutton’s Deli, Bike and Soul, Angola United Methodist Church, SonLight Community Church, Fairview Missionary Church, the Steuben County Extension Office in the Steuben Community Center, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County and the University Center at Trine University.
“We really appreciate what Angola is doing to help supply shoes for our homeless and needy,” said Cheryl Brockmann of the northern Indiana chapter of Changing Footprints, based in New Haven.
The organization’s motto is “Changing the world two feet at a time.” More than 180,000 pairs of shoes have been donated and repurposed.
People are asked to drop off used pairs of shoes in the collection boxes, which will be out in the Angola area throughout the month. Brockmann said boots for the colder weather are most needed.
Any shoe in any condition will be accepted. Damaged shoes are converted into playground padding through Nike Grind.
Eighty percent of donated footwear stays in the area. It is cleaned and repaired, laced with new shoestrings.
Around 7,000 shoes were handed out for free in Allen County over the past year, the majority of them to children in schools.
“We distribute to the homeless and needy,” said Brockmann.
Changing Footprints has been embraced throughout the region. Indiana Physical Therapy offices across the state, including the Angola location, keep bins on hand for shoe donations year round.
The Rotary shoe drive will be for a limited time. Angola Rotary President Sandy Sanborn asked community residents to look into their closets this month to see what they can spare.
“This is a total Rotary membership project,” said Sanborn. “All Rotarians are on board and helping.”
The local club has filled a bin to overflowing, and the donations have already been taken to Fort Wayne for rehabilitation and reuse.
The goal is 3,000 pair of shoes, said Angola Rotarian Colleen Everage.
“Rotary does helpful projects,” Everage said. Changing Footprints is a “small victory,” she said, that simply takes what some people don’t want and turns it into a warm gift for someone who does.
