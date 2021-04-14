ANGOLA —It can get a little noisy and dusty these days at the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County as renovation work continues.
Renovations in the basement are coming along well, and Director Sonya Dintaman said they anticipate the construction portion of the work to be done sometime in May.
The project, which was started last fall, includes three new meeting rooms with partitions that can make the space one large room, capable of accommodating around 150 people. Also in the project is the construction of two smaller meeting rooms, lounge space, a study lounge, updated restrooms and a secure storage area.
“Paint, wallpaper and door jambs are all in downstairs,” Dintaman said Monday to the board at its regular library board meeting. “It all seems to be on schedule.”
In October, discussion at another library board meeting brought up that with the growth of digital borrowing and the Evergreen library system, the library didn’t have a need for more materials space.
However, the two current meeting rooms are constantly booked and more meeting space was needed.
“We’re constantly juggling the two rooms we have and have put a table in the basement elevator foyer to accommodate some of the needs,” Dintaman said in October. “The basement renovation will meet our needs with many kinds of uses at the same time.”
Work on the main floor of the library includes a new teen room and updates to the restrooms as well as new counters behind the circulation desk, which have already been installed.
With the potential for increased use of the elevator, Dintaman said it was suggested they look into a unit that will cool the oil, which will benefit the mechanisms of the elevator. A proposal for the unit will be worked on.
“The elevator may benefit from this since it will see higher usage,” she said.
Furniture is the next step for the basement, once construction is done, and Dintaman said bids for the furniture are due later this month with the goal of having contracts to award on April 26.
The board also decided Monday to reinstate the five item per month limits for digital borrowing through Hoopla.
“We pay for everything patrons check out,” said Dintaman.
The limit was raised to 10 items per month when the COVID-19 pandemic first closed things down, but the board agreed that with the library back open it was time to lower the limit again.
And at least for now, the board agreed to keep the mask mandate in the library in place.
“By the end of the month, anyone on staff who wants the vaccine should be able to have both,” said Dintaman. “But, our percentage of cases is also going back up.”
Board Member Travis Heavin said for now, the mandate should be kept as-is and the board will continue to discuss any possible changes.
“It’s better than being closed,” said board Member Jeanine Samuelson.
For more information on what’s going on at the library, visit cplsc.org.
