ANGOLA — The Heritage Club, home of the Steuben County Council on Aging, closed its doors to the public and its members on Dec. 6 due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, but that didn’t stop the club from celebrating the holidays and continuing to serve the community.
Like last year, the annual holiday luncheon was held as a drive-through event on Thursday, Dec. 16. With all the staff cooking together, the club was able to serve about 200 meals.
This event even featured dinner with a show, as drivers were able to get a glimpse of Santa and Mrs. Claus and greet various fluffy animals, such as sheep and alpacas.
“We miss them, but we also want them to be safe,” said Executive Director Jami Woodyard. “It was more important to us to make sure our members were safe for the holidays and could be with their loved ones rather than being able to come in.”
STAR Transportation, housed at the Heritage Club, even got in on the holiday cheer by transporting Mr. and Mrs. Claus to Trine University to greet the students.
While STAR Transportation is a public transportation service, it was closed for Christmas and will also be closed Friday, Dec. 31, and Monday, Jan. 3 in observance of New Year’s.
The service is not intended as a for-hire service to help people get home after New Year’s celebrations but is instead dedicated to helping Steuben County residents get where they need to go on their usual days, regardless of age.
“It really is for all ages,” Woodyard said. “Even if their car breaks down or they’re going to get an oil change. Anybody of any age can use it. It’s here for the community.”
The rising COVID cases have raised concerns about public transit, but STAR Transportation remains open with a mask mandate, as required by the federal government.
“That’s a federal mandate for any public transit,” Woodyard said. “We don’t have any control over that.”
As such, STAR will continue to run even while the Heritage Club is still closed to the public. The decision for reopening must be decided by the Council on Aging Board of Directors and will be discussed at an upcoming meeting.
While many members miss the club, Woodyard has also received much positive feedback and appreciation for the club’s care and consideration for its members’ health.
As reopening plans are considered, the club remains dedicated to observing the trends with COVID and figuring out how best to balance member desires and precautions.
“How do we maneuver and pivot with it and still keep the safety of our members at the forefront? And not just our members but our staff,” Woodyard said. “We have to figure out a procedure and a policy.”
