HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools board Monday approved creating substitute positions for the cafeteria and the nurse’s office.
Addressing the need for the cafeteria, Superintendent Tony Cassel said, “If one (staff member) is gone, often they can handle it. If two happened to be out on the same day, it definitely is an issue.”
At the nurse’s office, if the nurse is gone, often a teacher assistant fills in, but that takes her away from doing her job, Cassel said.
Board member Lee Stoy voted against creating the substitute nurse position, saying he would like more information.
Cassel said he will have individuals for the positions for the board’s consideration at the October meeting.
Also Monday, Cassel reported the district is “seeing good growth,” with enrollment up for the second consecutive year. Real-time enrollment is at about 300 students, Cassel said.
The district has received about 30 applications for adult memberships to its new community library, Cassel said. The school library is open to the public on Thursdays from 5-8 p.m. and on the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon. The district is spreading the word about the new service and area churches have expressed a willingness to include information about the community library in their bulletins, Cassel added.
“I think, in the long run, it’s going to be a good move,” he added.
Elementary principal Kristyn Watkins reported soccer camp began Monday, with almost 50 children attending, it will take place throughout this week.
On Thursday students in grades 1-3 will visit Trine University for “Walk Into My Future,” an annual event designed to introduce them to the idea of a college education.
The board recognized the district’s students of the month for August and September. Students honored were Addilyn Steury, Leigha Hall, Sky Jackson, Ava Steury, Wiley Lenz, Chloe Prosser and Garrett Farnham.
