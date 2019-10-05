ANGOLA — Flappers, gangsters, high rollers.
People dressed in their ‘20s best flocked to The Eclectic Room Thursday evening to kickoff a capital fundraising campaign for the Steuben County Council on Aging.
Why a capital fundraising campaign?
Because the Steuben County Council on Aging is getting a new home at the corner of North Wholert Street and West Harcourt Road on land donated by Chuck and Ruth Sheets. Construction of the new building is being donated by Ralph and Sheri Trine.
Seniors found out Thursday morning with the announcement and a planned unveiling taking place Thursday evening at the Bees Knees Roaring ‘20s fundraiser.
“We are blessed to live in such a giving community,” said Council on Aging Executive Director Denise Kreais.
The funds being raised now, of which about $300,000 are needed, will be used for furnishings in the building, parking lots and a barn for the STAR Transportation vehicles owned by the council.
The hope right now is to break ground in the spring, and to move into the facility sometime next summer.
As of Thursday afternoon, Kreais said the storage sheds and outbuildings on the land, which were being sold by neighboring Kenn-Feld Group, were already being moved out.
Soon, she said, a sign should be going up saying the land is the future home of the council.
The facility will include offices, a well-equipped kitchen, hair salon, game room, shuffleboard, pool tables, exercise room, coffee bar, jukebox, library with computer lab and exercise room.
Thursday’s fundraiser party included a silent auction, music by Elements, a photo booth, dinner and drinks.
The 200-plus in attendance were, largely, dressed in their finest 1920s themed apparel, with flapper dresses, gangsters and even a couple of crooks coming out to support the council.
A silent auction was also held, with people bidding on items including vacation packages, a battery-operated child’s John Deere Gator, home decor and more.
