AUBURN — A family-operated DeKalb County cleaning company is finding an increased demand for its services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phoenix 4 is owned by Pam Pierson. She is joined in the business by her nephew, Isaac Witmer, and Ethan Pettit.
Pierson said the business venture was launched after she became involved in the dry ice blasting cleaning process with Witmer.
“One thing led to another and we learned about UV-C (ultraviolet) light technology and its ability to clean, which was especially interesting to us because of the pandemic. And so we did some research into that and about a month ago got the machines,” Pierson said.
“In that time we have already contracted with several churches, day cares, local businesses to do this UV-C sanitization for those businesses.”
Pierson said as far as she knows, Phoenix 4 is the only local independent cleaning business to be using UV-C light treatment.
While the machines are a new addition for Phoenix 4, ultraviolet light sanitation has been around for many years and is used extensively by hospitals, Pierson said.
She gave a simplified explanation of how the cleaning machines work.
“We plug it in. We light up the room and we let it run for 30 minutes and in that 30 minutes time, that special UV-C ray is going to sanitize germs, bacteria, molds, fungus. It is going to sanitize not only surfaces but it’s going to get into carpet. You don’t have to move anything … this process is going to sanitize anything that light touches.”
Witmer described the process as “simple and affordable.” The cost for one 30-minute “blast” from one machine is $25.
“It is affordable and chemical-free,” Pierson agreed.
On Tuesday, the Phoenix 4 team visited The Cupbearer Coffee House, home to Inspiration Ministries, in downtown Auburn to conduct a cleaning. It offered its services at no charge to the ministry, which serves men and women throughout northeast Indiana, specializing in prison ministry, substance abuse disorders and life control problems.
“I think for us, the pandemic, … we’re three months in, and just recognize that … we serve a broad range of people, so think about the in and out over three months,” said Inspiration Ministries executive director Andy Foster.
“We just recognize that its summer time, probably a due time for a good clean, so what are we going to do? Are we going to go spend $500 on bleach bottles and pull in a team of volunteers? Maybe. Or can we contract with a local company that has technology to be able to do this. And for us it might be as simple as maybe three months from now we say … let’s do it again. Maybe this becomes a thing where it happens every quarter because the nature of just what this pandemic is, just recognizing that, we don’t want to take it lightly.”
Foster noted that the UV-C cleaning is in addition to the cleaning the Cupbearer staff performs on a daily basis.
“We were already thinking how can we do a good job … we wanted a professional clean. Pam and Isaac had expressed appreciation for the ministry and what we do. It was a real blessing for them to say, ‘Hey we’d love to partner with you guys and donate our time, our services to help you guys out,’” Foster said.
“Our family has been impacted personally by a family member who was incarcerated and so we know firsthand the difficulties that just go along with that whole experience and also coming out of that experience and so we appreciate what Andy is doing here through this ministry. It was kind of a no-brainer for us to support the ministry and help out in this way,” Pierson said.
For the UV-C cleaning of the Cupbearer, Pierson estimated it would take four “blasts” which would take a total of one hour to complete using the two machines.
“We have one local daycare that we’re working with right now, they bring us in twice a week. We have another business that we’re partnering with. When they have a large event they are bringing us in before or after the event to sanitize the facility right then when that large event happens,” Pierson said of other demands for its services.
“We are excited to offer this to as many local businesses as are interested.”
