ANGOLA — In coordination with the Steuben County Health Department, the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County announced revisions to its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines Friday afternoon.
“We are updating our school quarantine procedures to reflect current CDC and Indiana Department of Health guidelines,” MSD Superintendent Matt Widenhoefer said in a letter to district families. “Due to supply and demand issues, testing restrictions have made it difficult for our students and staff to receive PCR or Antigen tests throughout Steuben County. Beginning Monday, January 17, 2022, MSD of Steuben County will recognize and accept PCR, Antigen (Rapid test) or at home Covid-19 test results.”
The district has given families the following instructions for children who test positive for COVID-19:
• Take a picture of the test results with your name and the date on a piece of paper next to the test.
• All test results should be emailed to your child’s school.
• If the test is positive, be sure to keep a copy of the test result photo and corresponding email for your records for 90 days should your child later be identified as a close contact at school to avoid quarantine.
“This new protocol, approved by the CDC, Indiana Department of Health, and the Steuben County Health Department, validates the use of home tests in an effort to keep those sick at home recovering and healthy staff and students in school,” Widenhoefer’s letter said.
The updated guidelines are as follows:
Positive COVID-19 tests
• Day 0: COVID testing date and start of quarantine
• Days 1-5: Quarantine at home
• Days 6-10: If fever free for 24 hours and much improvement of symptoms, return to school. Masks are encouraged.
Close contact to positive case and unvaccinated
• Day 0: Last close contact with a positive case and start of quarantine
• Days 1-5: Quarantine at home
• Days 6-10: If symptom-free, return to school and watch for symptoms. Masks are encouraged.
Close contact to positive case and vaccinated or had COVID within past 3 months
Remain in school while closely monitoring for symptoms. Masks are encouraged.
Close contact to positive case at home
Day 0: Last close contact with a positive case in the home
Days 1-5: Quarantine at home regardless of vaccination status
Days 6-10: Continue home isolation and watch for symptoms
Day 11: Return to school
For staff and students who were on a 10-day quarantine before the release of the new guidelines as close contact outside the home or tested positive, returning to school is allowed on Day 6 if you are symptom-free as a close contact or if fever free for 24 hours with much improvement of symptoms as a positive case. Masks are encouraged upon return.
For staff and students who were on a 14-day quarantine before the release of the new guidelines as close contact inside the home with a positive case who cannot 100% isolate, returning to school is allowed on Day 11 if they are symptom free. If they were able to 100% isolate, return is allowed on Day 6. Masks are encouraged upon return.
