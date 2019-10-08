ANGOLA — The Pleasant Lake Lions Club will present its 66th show on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Titled “Our Town,” the variety show will not resemble the well-known play of the same name. Instead, it will consist of a droll cast of characters harking from the small town situated around one of Steuben County’s first tourist draws — Pleasant Lake.
This year’s show — which will feature both Mayor Richard Hickman and his opponent Joe Hysong — is raising funds to complete the Pleasant Lake Historical Society’s museum, under construction in a former diner on Main Street. The $10 tickets go toward the many charitable projects sponsored by the Lions Club. An up to $2,500 matching contribution from the Modern Woodmen of America, a fraternal financial institution, will go toward the museum effort.
The Modern Woodmen of America is one of the largest fraternal benefit societies in the United States, with more than 750,000 members. There are around 450 members in the area, said Elten Powers, a member of the Lions Club and president of the Pleasant Lake Historical Society.
“Our Town” — a nostalgic look at life in a small town — starts at 7 p.m. in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola.
In addition to the musical talents of Jeri Mow, the show will feature vocalist Colleen Everage, local duo Josh Ayres and Allie Ryan, the Rev. Tom Adamson and a return of the band the Genuine Pretenders.
The eveni ng will start with a sentimental journey on a train into Pleasant Lake. The Pleasant Lake Depot is on the National Register of Historic Places and before people began using private conveyances to get from place to place, the New York Central Railroad brought loads of summer visitors to the town.
Platted Nov. 1, 1870, Pleasant Lake had the only lake resort in the area at the time besides Rome City, says a history written by Keith Wagner.
Pleasant Lake was a bustling burg in the early 1900s, with two grocery stores, two barber shops, two restaurants, two pool rooms, six auto service stations, a hardware, drug store, produce station, blacksmith shop, lumber yard, burial vault company, hotel, tourist camp and a bank.
A few businesses and churches remain along with Pleasant Lake Elementary School, part of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County. At one time, children from kindergarten to high school attended the school; the historical society has collected memorabilia that include yearbooks and other mementos.
In keeping with the historical whimsy, Angola High School cheerleaders will lead the audience in the Pleasant Lake fight song during the variety show.
