ANGOLA — “Living legacy” was this year’s theme of Angola’s annual Memorial Day service.
With the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument as the background, Boy Scout Troop 125 held the American Flag and the Indiana state flag. The service began with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.
Mayor Richard Hickman then took the podium for his last Memorial Day service as mayor. He took the opportunity to thank Angola Parks and Recreation, the Angola Garden Club and the Angola American Legion Post 31 for their work preparing the Mound for the occasion.
Hickman then introduced the service’s speaker as Karen Clark, an 18-year member of Post 31, six year member and current American Legion Fourth District Commander and an Angola native. Graduating from Angola High School, Clark enlisted in the U.S. Army in January 1974.
Beginning by spotlighting two Coast Guard heroes from World War I, Clark discussed how awards criteria initially did not allow Coast Guard veterans to receive purple hearts for any actions prior to World War II.
“Fellow Americans, we do not forget whether it’s an hour ago or a century ago, we remember,” Clark said. “The Coast Guard continues to identify families whose ancestors still have not received the metals they have earned. It’s just another example of our country honoring all of our fallen heroes regardless of how many decades or centuries have passed.”
Clark continued by talking about Memorial Day’s lasting presence. She also expressed the obligation the American Legion and U.S. has to honoring and remembering fallen heroes and their families.
“We honor the heroes of all wars not just on Memorial Day, but through our daily commitment to ensure that America remains a place worthy of such a sacrifice. We honor these heroes by supporting those who are currently serving in our armed forces. Whether at a domestic base or a combat zone, military service comes with inherent dangers,” Clark said.
Quoting Rosanna Powers, a Marine Corps veteran who lost both her brother (Caleb Powers) and fiance (Richard Lord) to the Iraq war, Clark’s speech highlighted the perspective of families experiencing the loss firsthand.
“It’s up to us to honor them in our own way by trying to make the country they died for a better place. When politicians debate the cost of veterans’ benefits, we should remember the cost already paid, not just by the fallen heroes, but veterans and family members like Rosanna Powers,” Clark said.
She then explained the diverse nature of soldiers and veterans, having only a single common thread among them all.
“The men and women who died for our freedom represent the diverse patchwork that is the United States of America. They are rich and poor, Black and white, male and female. They are from cities, farms and suburbs. They come from every ethnic background and political spectrum,” Clark said. “Their common characteristic is they took an oath to die for America when called upon.”
Pointing to the occassion’s signature poppy flower, Clark clarified that their display symbolized not a loss, but a living legacy.
She ended her speech with a call to action for the large audience.
“We are dedicated to preserving the memories of our fallen heroes and declare our unending gratitude and support for their families so let us take this time to remember and honor the men and women who gave their lives for this great country,” Clark said.
The service concluded with three shots fired and Taps being played.
