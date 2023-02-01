FREMONT — Fremont Community Schools is starting the process of getting a funding referendum on the ballot this May, starting next week.
On Monday the Fremont Board of Trustees will take the first required action toward putting the referendum on the ballot. It will hold a special meeting on the topic in the Superintendent’s Office, 1900 W. Toledo St., starting at 6 p.m.
Fremont had been using an operating referendum until it expired last year. The first one was approved in 2015.
Here is the calendar provided by Superintendent Bill Stitt:
Monday
The Board of Trustees holds a special meeting to adopt a resolution in which the board determines it cannot carry out its public education duty unless a referendum is passed to increase the tax levy, putting the measure in the form of a public question before the voters.
Tuesday
The school certifies the resolution passed by the Board of Trustees containing the ballot language to the Department of Local Government Finance, along with a spending plan for consideration.
Feb. 16
• The DLGF reviews public question and either approves or denies the ballot language, which is returned to the school
• School corporation certifies resolution containing approved ballot language to the county clerk, on behalf of the Steuben County Election Board, and the Steuben County Council because it is a fiscal issue.
After the district didn’t get to put the question before the voters last fall, it has started the year drawing from its savings account.
If the referendum fails, Stitt said last fall that he would keep putting it on the ballot.
If the referendum continues to fail, Stitt said the school’s Board of Trustees is going to be faced with some difficult decisions when it comes to continuing to operate the district and remain in the black.
As of last year, even with the referendum in place, Fremont had the fourth lowest school tax rate in the state.
But the referendum, even with only an increase in the tax rate by 19.63 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, did cause a significant increase in taxes paid by some property owners in the district, particularly lake properties.
Information provided by law to DLGF by Steuben County Auditor Kim Meyers said the referendum “...originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence within the school corporation by 57.89% and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property within the school corporation by 55.94%.”
When it first passed in 2015, it was estimated the referendum would increase taxes by 37.5% on residential property and about 36% on business property.
It is estimated the referendum raises about $2.54 million annually for the district.
Of that, $1.5 million is for attracting and retaining teachers and staff. Another $500,000 goes to academics, $320,000 for support of the operation fund and $225,000 for managing class sizes.
Stitt said the referendum was all about providing the best educational environment and instruction for the students of the district.
Stitt pointed out that Fremont Community Schools still has the highest rating available in the state, an A, and students consistently score well on standardized testing. Fremont High School also boasts a high graduation rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.