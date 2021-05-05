Local officers arrest two
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jeffrey L. Bireley, 56, of Lane 280AA Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Tara N. Pankop, 21, of the 500 block of Warren Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
