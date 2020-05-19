Three people were arrested on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Brandon J. Baas, 18, of the 4000 block of North C.R. 675W, Orland, arrested in the 200 block of West State Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Cecil A. Leach, 22, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested at home on a felony charge of battery against a public safety official and misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Kyle L. Vaughn, 21, of thee 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at Toledo and Eagle streets, Fremont, on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.