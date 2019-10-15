Bay View Road work starts today
LAKE JAMES — Bay View road is going to be closed to through traffic today and Monday and Tuesday for paving work.
A project that has been anticipated since it was announced this spring is finally going to happen, with E&B Paving doing the work.
Work will be done between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., said Highway Engineer Jen Sharkey. Today the existing asphalt will be milled. On Monday and Tuesday paving work will be done.
People who want to access businesses at the Four Corners of Bay View and C.R. 300W are asked to use C.R. 300W to avoid the construction zone.
The work is being funded 75% by funds provided through the Indiana Community Crossings grant program. Steuben County received nearly $1 million in state funding this year.
