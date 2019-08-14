Girl Scouts recruitment event scheduled for Aug. 27 at Hamilton
HAMILTON — A recruitment event for girls at Hamilton Community Schools will be held Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria.
The school is located at 903 S. Wayne St., Hamilton.
Both girls and adult volunteers will be able to register for the upcoming scouting year at the event.
Girl Scouts at Hamilton are part of Service Unit 211 which also serves Fremont, Angola, Prairie Heights and LaGrange County schools.
Legion holding flag retirement ceremony
HAMILTON — American Legion Post No. 467 in Hamilton will be holding a flag retirement ceremony at Fish Creek Trail on Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m.
People are encouraged to bring old American flags to be honorably retired.
The Hamilton American Legion Post No. 467 is hosting this event at the area of the trail across from the baseball diamond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.