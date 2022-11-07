Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Paul D. Affolder, 59, of the 9600 block of East C.R. 520S, Wolcottville, arrested on U.S. 20 at C.R. 650W on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Seth B. Blough, 38, of the 100 block of Evans Drive, Fremont, arrested in the 100 block of West Toledo Street, Fremont, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance.
• Alexander A. Bovee, 24, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Ann F. Brinker, 62, of the 300 block of West Maumee Street, arrested in the 800 block of West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
• Tulio J. Castillo, 47, of the 3300 block of Old U.S. 27, arrested on Northcrest Drive at North Wayne Street on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever having obtained a license.
• Jeremy M. Champion, 37, of the 2100 block of Bouder Drive, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Braxton L. Davis, 26, of the 5000 block of Lillie Street, Fort Wayne, arrested on North Wayne Street at Mechanic Street on charges of misdemeanor leaving the scene of a property damage accident and driving while suspended with a prior.
• Austin M. Ellenberger, 32, of the 19000 block of Hand Road, Huntertown, arrested on Mill Street at Williams Street on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Samuel E. Goble, 44, of the 1600 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Palo Lopez, 40, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested in the 1900 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Tara S. Monroe, 53, of the 600 block of South Broadway Street, Butler, arrested on Bellefontain Road at Lake Street, Hamilton, on charges of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and driving while suspended.
• Robert P. Ordway, 52, of the 1200 block of West Washington, Bluffton, arrested in the 900 block of South Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Mason S. Petre, 24, of the 1200 block of Phaeton Way, Auburn, arrested on U.S. 20 at Interstate 69 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Danny L. Rhudy Jr., 37, of the 5900 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony theft of a motor vehicle.
• Juan J. Santiz-Velazquez, 23, of Bronson, Michigan, arrested in the 6100 block of West U.S. 20 on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and operating without ever having received a license.
• Jonah M. Webb, 23, of the 700 block of South Center Street, Waterloo, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.