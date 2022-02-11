FORT WAYNE — High consumer prices is hitting everywhere, including the Midwest where some prices are higher than those nationally and some are lower.
Inflation is hitting goods and services across the board.
At one point it was relatively easy to negate the effects of the initial round of price hikes (like don’t buy a used car) if you didn’t need that particular good or service.
Some costs, like natural gas, are essentially impossible to avoid so it requires a mitigation strategy (turn down the thermostat and wear a sweater) but that only goes so far.
“While economists were optimistic that inflation would be short lived as the economy rebounded last year, it looks like that hopefulness was misplaced,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute. “Inflation looks be an enduring feature of the economy at this point, and it’s hitting goods and services across the board, especially items that consumers must use like energy and food, and no longer isolated to things like used cars."
Some prices in the Midwest have not seen the impact of high inflation while others have.
If the Federal Reserve’s goal is 2% inflation, that only applies to alcoholic beverages in the Midwest, Midwestern medical care and education and communication both nationally and regionally.
The cost to heat one's home is another story.
The cost of natural gas in the Midwest has lifted 31.1% compared to 23.9% nationally. Yet Midwestern electricity went up 4.4% compared to 10.7% nationally.
“Food at home,” such as groceries, have increased 8.5% locally, compared to 7.4% nationally. Food away from home — restaurants, etc. — bumped 7.1% in the Midwest compared to 6.4% in the United States.
Used cars continue to have a price spike of 40.5% nationally and 40.8% in the Midwest.
Auto prices have been impacted by a number of factors, said Kurt Rankin, a PNC economist.
"Supply chain disruptions have been felt acutely in the market for new vehicles, which in turn has pushed up prices for used vehicle purchases," Rankin said.
In addition, COVID-19 is going to continue to impact the economy moving forward as 2022 progresses, Rankin said.
"Workplace disruptions due to COVID-19 operational accommodations could well be coming to a close as 2022 wears on, meaning that more people will be returning to offices and other on-site arrangements. So while many may have already made planned transportation changes, one final push in transportation costs during this readjustment should keep transportation (consumer price inflation) high through at least mid-2022," Rankin said.
This will lead to families having to make a variety of decisions on how they spend their hard-earned dollars.
"It’s harder to substitute items to offset price increases now, so we can expect households to make some difficult choices in the weeks and months to come about how they allocate their financial resources," Blakeman said.
For the 12 months ending in January, inflation amounted to 7.5% — the fastest year-over-year pace since 1982 — the Labor Department said Thursday, the Associated Press reported. Even if you toss out volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation jumped 6% over the past year. That was also the sharpest such jump in four decades.
Consumers felt the price squeeze in everyday routines. Over the past year, prices rose 41% for used cars and trucks, 40% for gasoline, 18% for bacon, 14% for bedroom furniture, 11% for women's dresses, the AP reported.
The Federal Reserve didn't anticipate an inflation wave this severe or this persistent. In December 2020, the Fed's policymakers had forecast that consumer inflation would stay below their 2% annual target and end 2021 at around 1.8%.
