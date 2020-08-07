ANGOLA — The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application opens on Monday and is available on the Steuben County Community Foundation’s website, steubenfoundation.org/lilly-community-scholarship.
The scholarship provides a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the Indiana college or university of the student’s choice, along with an annual stipend for books and required equipment.
“This scholarship can provide a life-changing opportunity for a student who has demonstrated hard work in their academics and strong involvement,” said Jacqui Gentile, Foundation program officer.
Any graduating high school senior who has resided in Steuben County the past three years and is graduating by the end of June 2021 is eligible to apply. A paper copy of the completed application form and all accompanying materials, including references and additional forms, will be due to Community Foundation during office hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., no later than Sept. 8. The Steuben County scholarship recipient will be announced in December.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program is a statewide program administered by local community foundations throughout Indiana.
In Steuben County, a committee of community volunteers work with staff at the Community Foundation to administer the local nomination process. Since 1998, this program has been made possible by Lilly Endowment and Independent Colleges of Indiana, which provides statewide oversight of the program.
All other donor established scholarships administered through the Steuben County Community Foundation will be available later in the fall.
