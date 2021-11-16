KENDALLVILLE —Noble County’s first-ever Early Childhood Coalition coordinator, Jenna Anderson, has only been on her new job for five weeks, but this isn’t her first rodeo with community involvement.
Anderson has shared her time and talents as a board member of Noble Trails, treasurer of the Kendallville Rotary, and a leader of Noble New Way under the umbrella of Common Grace Ministries.
Anderson found new ways for patrons and the community to engage with Kendallville Public Library in her previous job as support services manager, a position she held for 19 years.
Now she is leading the Early Childhood Education Coalition’s “Noble Thrive by 5” program to find ways to improve child care options in Noble County.
“The coalition’s goal is to increase the availability, quality and affordability of child care options. There’s not enough for the county,” Anderson said this week.
Anderson said meeting that goal will provide choices to parents with children, support the employees of businesses, and support child care providers with needed resources.
In her new position, Anderson is meeting with care providers, resource partners, state officials and representatives of area businesses to see what care options are now available and what options are needed.
Companies haven’t always been concerned about child care, preferring to let employees deal with the issue however they can. The worker shortage has forced them to take a second look at how the lack of child care availability is keeping parents out of the workplace and affecting their attendance and productivity.
“Businesses are on board now,” Anderson said. “It’s important to create a strong workforce.”
Anderson said some child care providers in Noble County stand ready to expand but need to address space and funding issues to make it happen. The coalition has four committees working with Anderson to find solutions.
“They are complex challenges,” she said.
Anderson got involved with Noble Trails about two years ago because she was already a fan of hiking and walking as a regular trail user. She began to pay attention as work on the Fishing Line Trail progressed between Angling Road and C.R. 600E.
She first volunteered her marketing skills to Noble Trails, handling its social media, creating the “Whistlestop” quarterly newsletter and doing blog posts about the Fishing Line Trail.
She became a Noble Trails board member about a year ago, joining other community members who have an interest in seeing the trail system expand.
Anderson currently serves as treasurer of the Kendallville Rotary Club and will share her skills as she follows the leadership track to secretary, president-elect and then chapter president.
“If I’m going to be involved, I want to be sure I’m giving 100%,” Anderson said. “I want to help do something.”
Anderson said sometimes people can be involved in too many organizations, so they don’t have time to do anything for any of them.
“I have had to learn to say no to some organizations,” she said. “If I can’t make a difference, I don’t want to be there. If you’re not willing to give time to something, then don’t join it.”
“It’s also important to take care of yourself,” she added.
Anderson serves as co-chair of Noble New Way, an asset-based community development committee under the umbrella of common Grace Ministries. Noble New Way’s leadership team is seven people.
Noble New Way looks at the community from the point of view of its strengths instead of its weaknesses, Anderson said, and works to build on those strengths and resources. A grant from the Indiana Library Association is helping Noble New Way conduct community conversations on gifts, skills and talents found in Noble County.
