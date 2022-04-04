ANGOLA — The preliminary price tag for a new Steuben County judicial center has been reduced nearly 10% from the initial cost of $27.8 million, it was revealed in Monday's meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
The preliminary estimate from Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne, has been $27.8 million, fut officials from Weigand and architect RQAW, Fishers, have been working to cut the costs.
"We will continue, of course, continue to look for ways to cut costs," said Rebeca Dixon of RQAW.
Dixon said the cuts that have been made in the project are approximately $2.5 million to $2.6 million, dropping the budget to between $25 million to $26 million.
"We would like your permission to continue on," Dixon said. It was granted.
Most of Monday's discussion revolved around interior materials for the facility. The materials ranged from somewhat dark tones to a much lighter palate. Commissioners went with the lighter choice, with a few details mixed in from the darker presentation.
Commissioners asked of materials could be scaled back in cost, like porcelain tile flooring, which was actually selected due to its lower cost and durability.
All along he process Dixon has said the path being followed with the project is to get the cost estimates early so the reality of the cost was known and not after bids were opened.
The project is about 4-5 weeks from completion of the design process.
"In general, we like the direction you're going with this," said Wil Howard, president of the Board of Commissioners.
Commissioner Ken Shelton, whose comments throughout the process seem to indicate he would prefer a more spartan design in order to keep costs down, called the lighting and public stairway ornate.
"It's kind of a balancing act," Dixon said, "to provide materials that will stand the test of time."
The new judicial center will be about 56,410 square feet. It is to be build on county owned land on the corner of East South Street and South Martha Street.
The project has been in the planning stages for about 10 years. The Steuben County Courthouse, built in 1867-68, does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, has security issues and is lacking in size.
Just a little more than a year ago, county officials wanted a project cap of about $12 million. Early estimates from late 2019 and early 2020 were in that ballpark.
