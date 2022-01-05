ANGOLA — The legal maneuvering has begun in the judicial review filed against the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals and its decision to allow a condominium project be built on Crooked Lake.
A judicial review of the Nov. 8 BZA decision to allow a condominium project on Crooked Lake was filed Dec. 7 by a neighbor of the proposed 10-unit development, Margaret Rockwood, Dublin, Ohio.
On Monday, attorneys for developer Crown Point Holdings, and on Wednesday the attorney for the former owners of the property, Pat and Helen Casey, filed answers to the case.
In both, attorneys for Crown Point and the Caseys have requested Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat dismiss the review.
"Crown Point Holdings ... respectfully requests the Court enter judgment in favor of the Respondents and against the Petitioner, Margaret Rockwood; deny Rockwood’s Verified Petition for Judicial Review and that Rockwood take nothing by way of her Verified Petition; grant the Respondents their costs in defending against Rockwood’s Verified Petition; and grant the Respondents all other relief that is just and proper," said the Crown Point filing. The filing by the Caseys was almost the same, word for word.
On Wednesday, Wheat granted a motion requesting more time to compile records from the BZA decision, which was made on Nov. 8. Materials must be filed by Feb. 7.
The BZA granted a special exception for Casey’s Landing, the condominium project proposed for the first basin of Crooked Lake at the former site of Casey’s Cove Marina, hence the name.
The Caseys have moved their business about a mile away, to Orland Road. The Crooked Lake property was deeded to Crown Point on Dec. 1.
The court filing requests the Steuben Circuit Court to reverse the BZA’s decision and enter an order denying the application.
While there were numerous people who spoke against the petition during its initial Oct. 12 hearing, the only name on the petition seeking the reversal was Rockwood.
Crown Point, which is the name of the addition to the lake, met all the requirements for such a condominium development under the county’s zoning ordinance, officials said at the time. No variances for such things as setbacks or height were needed for the project.
The original hearing on Oct. 12 had to be continued to Nov. 8 because of time constraints on use of the Steuben Community Center.
No hearings have been put on the court calendar.
It is the first time a decision by the BZA has been challenged in more than two years. The last such petition sought and received reversal of a variance the BZA had granted. It took eight months for that case to reach a conclusion.
