AUBURN — An Angola woman and two passengers in her car were injured in a crash Sunday at 1:55 p.m. on Interstate 69, the Indiana State Police said,.
The driver, Anne Reitz, 60, of Angola and her two adult passengers were wearing their seatbelts at the time, and all air bag systems deployed during the crash. Trooper James Bailey said that as testament to proper restraint usage and airbag technology, the occupants were very fortunate. All three were transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne by Parkview EMS with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release names of the two passengers.
The single-vehicle crash occurred at the 323 mile-marker south of Auburn, one mile north of the DeKalb-Allen county line.
Bailey’s investigation revealed that a 2012 Nissan Rogue passenger car was traveling southbound in the passing lane. For an unknown reason, the car left the roadway into the center grass median and the driver overcorrected, sending the vehicle across both southbound lanes of travel and into the west ditch. The car then struck two trees on the passenger side before to coming to rest.
Bailey was assisted at the scene by Master Trooper Chris Levitt, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Auburn Fire Department, Parkview EMS and Parker’s Wrecker service.
Police said the crash came during the busy holiday travel period, when officers remind all motorists to buckle up, slow down and not drive distracted.
“Every driver needs to do their part to ensure safe holiday travels for all motorists on Indiana roadways,” a news release said. “In an effort to intercept dangerous and impaired driving behaviors, troopers from the Fort Wayne Post will be out in full force now through Jan. 2nd as part of Operation CARE, aggressively patrolling to keep roadways safe.”
