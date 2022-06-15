ANGOLA — A public dedication ceremony for an Indiana state historical marker commemorating Fox Lake Resort, established to provide Black families with a place for summertime recreation during Jim Crow era segregation, is scheduled for Saturday, during the weekend of Juneteenth.
The program will begin at 4 p.m. at the Fox Lake Public Access Ramp, located near the southeast point of Fox Lake at approximately 1429 Fox Lake Road. Parking for the event is available along the side road on site.
The text follows for the state marker entitled “Fox Lake Resort:”
“Fox Lake Resort, established in the 1920s, offered Black middle-class families from Indiana and nearby states a refuge from Jim Crow discrimination. By 1940, the Fox Lake Property Owners Association formed to meet the growing community’s social and infrastructure needs. The owners transformed the resort into a desirable vacation destination for residents and visitors. The Negro Motorist Green-Book, which listed safe and welcoming locations for Black travelers, featured Fox Lake sites from the 1940s-1960s. Black social organizations, churches, and alumni groups met at the resort and joined property owners for dances, outings, and outdoor sports. The community continued to expand, remaining a destination for many Black families.”
The public is invited to attend the dedication for this new marker that examines the creation and growth of the Fox Lake Resort throughout the twentieth century.
Following the dedication, attendees will gather for entertainment and refreshments. This is the fourth state historical marker to be installed in Steuben County and the first since 2000.
For a listing of other markers, see: in.gov/history/state-historical-markers/find-a-marker/find-historical-markers-by-county/indiana-historical-markers-by-county/#steuben .
State historical markers commemorate significant individuals, organizations, places, and events in Indiana history.
These markers help communities throughout the state promote, preserve, and present their history for the education and enjoyment of residents and tourists of all ages. For over 100 years the Indiana Historical Bureau, a division of the Indiana State Library, has been marking Indiana history. Since 1946, the marker format has been the large roadside marker, which has the familiar dark blue background with gold lettering and the outline of the state of Indiana at the top.
More than 700 of these markers have been installed over the years.
For more information about the Indiana Historical Marker Program, including details on this marker, a listing of other markers in the state, or other resources about Indiana, visit the Indiana Historical Bureau’s website at in.gov/history or call 317-232-2535. For more information on the dedication, contact marker applicant and Fox Lake Preservation Foundation member Carol Karst-Wasson at yellowbrickro92@hotmail.com or Fox Lake Preservation Foundation President Kathryn Hawkins at katfox1@aol.com .
