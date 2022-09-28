ORLAND — Orland Police Department will receive two grants for a total amount of $1,150, it was recently announced.
The donations came from the Lake Gage & Lime Lake Association and the Steuben County Republican Party.
Earlier, the Orland Police Department got two other grants for a total amount of $7,175, said Orland Town Clerk April Sanders.
Sanders said that the Lake Gage and Lime Lake Association was donating to the Orland Police Department annually to show their respect and appreciation for the “for people in that line of work.”
This year the Lake Gage-Lime Lake Association donation to the Orland police amounted to $500, but this sum varied throughout the years. Sanders said that she believed the Association might also be making donations to other local police and possibly fire departments.
Unlike the annual donation from the Lake Gage and Lime Lake Association, the Steuben County Republican GOP donation of $650 caught Orland by surprise. Sanders said that it was the first time that the party donated to Orland, since she had become a clerk in 2016.
“The other donation that we received was from the Steuben County Republican Party, and they surprised us with the donation,” said Sanders.
Sanders said that no specific spending purposes were attached to the Republican donation that was presented to the Orland Town Council by Christina Cress, candidate for Steuben County Council, and that she did not specify “that it had to be used for any specific item,” except that it was “from their Back the Blue program.”
Back the Blue is an Act for America activism campaign focused on building community support for the local police officers, reads Act for America official website. Orland Town Marshal Kenneth Steele said they had not received the grants yet, and they did not know the exact amount to be able to make predictions on the ways to spend it.
“Any donation and stuff like that always goes through the town,” said Steele.
He noted that usually the Lake Gage and Lime Lake Association annual donation is used to buy the police supplies and equipment including gloves, and “whatever we need at the time,” said Steele.
Sanders noted that at the last Town Council meeting Steele said that the Republican donation would be spent on ammunition and equipment. She said that earlier in August the Orland Police Department received two other donations.
Wall Lake Fishermen’s Association donated their annual $200 to express their appreciation of the Town Marshal service “periodically going out in that area to assist when there aren’t nearby officers,” said Sanders.
The largest recent donation received by the Orland Police Department recently, in August, was a Christel DeHaan grant of $6,975 directed through the Steuben County Community Foundation. Sanders said that she believed it was the town marshal who helped to receive that donation.
“I believe that he spearheaded being able to get that grant,” said Sanders.
The town of Orland expressed gratitude for the donations.
“We are thrilled for the overwhelming support our small community has received and will put those donations to great use!” reads the announcement of the town group on Facebook. “The blessings continue to pour into our small community!”
