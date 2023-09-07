trine foundry lab

Trine University students pour molten metal in a screen capture from a new video sponsored by the American Foundry Society and the Foundry Educational Foundation.

 James Tew

ANGOLA — A new video that will be released nationwide on PBS affiliates features footage from Trine University’s Metal Casting and Foundry labs, located in the university’s Bock Center for Innovation.

“Spotlight on the Modern Metalcasting Industry,” sponsored by the American Foundry Society and the Foundry Educational Foundation, is a 5-minute educational video that provides an overview of the metalcasting process, underscores the importance of castings in daily life, emphasizes the contributions of North American castings to the global supply chain, and highlights rewarding careers within the foundry sector.

