ANGOLA — A financial services business has opened in a historic downtown building that was constructed to handle finances nearly a century ago.
EnTrust Capital Management, located in what originally was the First National Bank of Angola building, officially launched its business with a reception on Nov. 4.
The company provides renewable energy systems and investments in businesses involved in renewable energy, said Michael Campo, CFO and managing director of the hedge fund and solar development company.
"It is an organization that is two-fold. One is solar development. We only work and develop solar arrays for public, tax-based entities, schools, municipalities, prisons, so it is a win-win relationship between EnTrust and the public, the taxpayer. OK, so we build product, we build our development," Campo said. "The other side of our business is financial. And one really kind of segues into the other because all our solar arrays that we have belong to us in our financial portfolio. We believe in renewable energy. That's all we work in, solar, hydro.
While there are some financial management groups that will only invest their funds in products that do not deal in fossil fuels, for example, EnTrust is based completely on green energy.
"There is no hedge fund at this moment in the United States that manages their own solar array portfolio. We're only the only one in the United States. So we build solar arrays. On one end of our business and develop them. And on the other end, we classify them all together, and we generate income out of that for all of our investors worldwide."
The company is owned by Tom Blake, Hamilton Lake. Campo, originally from Chicago, also lives at Hamilton Lake.
Of the company's solar developments, one is at Hamilton Community Schools. Others in northeast Indiana are underway or have been developed, in addition to those located across the Midwest.
"EnTrust Capital Management has created a first-of-class more stable hedge fund than others which are available today," Campo said.
Campo and his team can work with individuals, 401 (k) managers and other retirement plans.
As an added treat for those attending last Friday's reception, world-renown cellist Julie Sevilla Fraysee, of Paris, performed. She came to Angola after a concert date in Chicago the previous day.
