LAKE GAGE — A fire believed to be caused by a lightning strike early Tuesday destroyed a barn that housed a specialized body shop, the Orland Community Volunteer Fire Department reported.
Orland fire units were dispatched shortly before 4 a.m. for the barn fire in the facility that housed E&R Restorations, a body shop that specializes in muscle cars. The facility is located in the 5700 block of West Kimble Road, just southeast of Lake Gage.
“It was really rocking when we got there,” said a report from firefighter Kim Norton.
The fire was such that multiple fire companies were called in to assist.
Angola and Fremont were both called for full responses. Salem was called in for tankers and Ashley-Hudson was toned out for personnel.
“Two deck guns from different apparatus were used simultaneously and really helped us get a knock on it,” Norton said.
Nonetheless, firefighters were on the scene for more than three hours battling the blaze, which caused no injuries.
All totaled, there were 14 pieces of equipment and 33 firefighters who fought the blaze. The building was considered a total loss.
Also assisting were Steuben Communications, Steuben Emergency Medical Service and Steuben County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
