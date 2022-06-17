Storm cuts swath through Steuben County
ANGOLA — Two doors on either side of the Jeff and Kelly Western residence on the third basin of Crooked Lake, there were multiple trees down in one direction and a neighbor with a tree through his roof on the other.
The Western’s sycamore tree was snapped off about 12 feet off the ground, creating a mess in their yard and that of the neighbor to the south didn’t seem to bother Jeff much.
“It could have been a lot worse,” he said, taking a break from cutting up the tree to talk with a visitor.
The Westerns were watching television when the storm hit around 9 p.m. At first, they didn’t think much about it then after it started churning up, they decided to ride it out in the lower level of their home.
All along the third basin of Crooked Lake there were numerous trees either snapped off or uprooted by the storm, which came in two surges Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
The widespread storm left damage across Steuben County, with most of the damage coming from downed trees, some of which damaged structures and others ripped out power lines.
Meteorologist Michael Lewis of the National Weather Service Northern Indiana said top winds from the storm in Steuben County were probably in the 58-68 mph range.
Fallen trees destroyed at least two campers at the Crooked Lake Campground and RV Park, but the high winds damaged more.
The other large swath stretched from Elkhart County into Allen County, which appears to have taken the brunt of the storm in northeast Indiana. Lewis said areas around Fort Wayne measured wind speeds of up to 98 mph.
“We had some areas that pushed 3 inches of rain,” Lewis said.
DeKalb County begins series of listening sessions
BUTLER — It began with an exercise as if the audience was looking back to 2022 from 10 years in the future, telling family and friends in other locations about the changes that have happened.
It ended with participants placing dots next to items they felt were priorities after a brainstorming strength, weakness, opportunity and threat (SWOT) exercise.
About 30 people gathered Friday morning in the council chamber at Butler City Hall to participate in a DeKalb County Vision meeting to identify future wants and needs.
The series is made possible with the support of The James Foundation, Community Foundation of DeKalb County, United Way of DeKalb County, City of Auburn, City of Butler, City of Garrett, Town of Waterloo, Town of Hamilton and school districts.
Beth Neu of the Indiana Communities Institute at Ball State University and Michael Fortunato of Creative Insight Community Development of Madison led the discussion.
The first session took place Thursday evening in Ashley. Remaining sessions will take place:
• Thursday, 6-8 p.m. at the Spencerville Community Center, 5629 C.R. 68;
• Thursday, July 14, 6-8 p.m. at the Garrett High School cafeteria, enter door 20; and
• Thursday, July 21, 6-8 p.m. at the YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn.
“The great thing about these postcards is it gets us to think a little bit differently,” Fortunato explained. “When you’re standing where you are, when you’re looking into the future, you tend to see the future in terms of needs and what has to be accomplished.
“When you put yourself into the future and you look back, you tend to see the final product. It’s what your imagination has to tell you.
“Those kinds of ideas are centered on your best aspirations, what really matters to you in your community and the kinds of things you’d like to see happen.”
S.R. 9 closure causing headaches in Rome City
ROME CITY — Any time a road needs to be fully closed, traffic headaches are to be expected.
Worse when that road is a state road. Worse yet when it’s a state road that’s basically the only convenient in/out to your town.
It should come as no surprise that Rome City is in a rough patch right now with S.R. 9 closed while Indiana Department of Transportation crews remove the bridge over the highway at Northport Road and change it to an at-grade intersection.
S.R. 9 fully closed on June 6 — it’s blocked off at the south end at Front Street before the Sylvan Lake dam bridge and blocked at the north at the Northport Road bridge — and it’s already causing no shortage of traffic issues.
Road closures are never enjoyable, but often there’s an easy local detour option where people can go a little out of their way to get around it. But this project is not one of those, since Sylvan Lake provides a natural barrier that forces more elaborate detours.
That, and many of the local roads are residential lake roads that are narrow or have no outlets, so if/when trucks start going down them, they create big problems.
Town Marshal Paul Hoffman and Town Manager Leigh Pranger both said they feel the signage has been inadequate, causing a lot of traffic to continue coming to town and then running down local roads when they discover that, yes, S.R. 9 is truly fully closed.
The closure is also causing people to seek some creative detours, including traffic from the north going down Spring Beach Road, a residential road serving lake neighbors on the north of Sylvan Lake, which has no outlet across the water and, at best, only gets people back to Northport Road where they started.
“It’s a lake. You’re not going to get anywhere,” Pranger said.
Sparta Township firefighters mourn loss of one of their own
CROMWELL — The Sparta Township Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Volunteer firefighter Terry Lee Cassidy died May 26 after experiencing a heart attack as he responded with the department to a medical emergency on May 23.
Sparta Township Fire Chief Brandon Kiser said Cassidy, a Cromwell native, had a total of 11 years of service as a volunteer firefighter.
The Sparta department was called out about 11:30 p.m. on May 23, a Monday, for a medical run that involved cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, Kiser said. Cassidy began to have symptoms of a heart attack at the scene.
“He didn’t want to go to the hospital,” Kiser said, “but we knew he needed the hospital. He had no history of heart issues.
“He’s the kind of person who wouldn’t want us to be sobbing,” Kiser said.
Maybe not, but his death plunged his fellow firefighters into grief.
Cassidy, 64, had spent a lot of time the past eight months at the fire station with Kiser, half his age and fairly new as the chief. Kiser said they talked about how far the department had come in improving its service and resources, and rebuilding the number of volunteers back to full strength, Kiser said.
Cassidy soon acquired a nickname, “The Old Goat,” which bothered him a little until Kiser explained to him what it meant.
“‘Goat’ stands for ‘greatest of all time,”” Kiser said. “He got a goat sticker on his helmet.”
Commissioners want ‘hard cost’ for highway project
AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioner Todd Sanderson Thursday proposed that the commissioners obtain a hard cost of a new highway department facility before going any further with the project.
Original estimates on the project cost were between $5 million and $6 million, but estimates from Elevatus Architecture then came in at $8 million to construct new buildings and renovate an existing building at the Henderson Construction property on U.S. 6, east of Waterloo.
The commissioners were on hand to discuss funding options at Tuesday’s DeKalb County Council meeting, but the council was not receptive as no detailed funding plan was in place.
“Before we go any further, we’ve got to put a hard cost on the project,” Sanderson said Thursday.
“We have estimates, but estimates are not acceptable to me,” he said.
After lengthy discussion, the commissioners agreed that Sanderson will contact concrete construction contractors to obtain hard quotes on one facet of the project — a new salt barn — to see how that compares with the architect’s estimates.
“I think the salt barn is the easiest one to build,” Sanderson said.
“Let’s see what they come up with with a hard bid versus what our estimates are and that will give us an idea on the rest of the project, somewhat,” he said.
