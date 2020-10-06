More street work slated in Angola
ANGOLA — A contractor working with the city of Angola will begin milling in Easton Place subdivision and paving in The Fountains subdivision on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
People are asked to avoid these areas during construction. Also, keep your vehicles off the street during these hours.
Streets to avoid include Henricks Court, Easton Drive, Edgewood Lane, Harry Kelley Boulevard, McDermid Avenue and Pristine Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.