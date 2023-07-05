Seventeen people arrested over weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police over the weekend and early Monday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Taegan L. Burgess, 19, of the 17400 block of C.R. 112, Bristol, arrested at the intersection of 600 E. and U.S. 20 on misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and minor possessing alcoholic beverage.
• Braxton T. Easton, 26, of the 400 block of Juniper Court, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony domestic battery and misdemeanor theft.
• Haley M. Galbraith, 25, of the 12900 block of Indiana Street, Grabill, arrested on the 8700 block of East 40S on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Adrian R. Garcia Reyes, 32, of the 600 block of North Wayne Street, arrested on North Wayne Street, north of Mill Street on misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Luke A. Hottell, 21, of the 30 block of Lane 146 Crooked Lake, arrested on Lake James on a misdemeanor charge of operating a motorboat while intoxicated.
• Brianna C. Klink, 28, of the 700 block of Hope Drive, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a felony warrant alleging domestic battery.
• Deziree L. Lytle, 22, of the 4200 block of West 140S, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
• Dijon M. McLendon, 32, of the 600 block of Spring Street, Toledo, Ohio, arrested on I-80 eastbound at the 138 mile marker on a misdemeanor of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Peggy E. Myers, 60, of the 500 block of South Gonser Avenue, Ashley, arrested at McKinley and Broad streets on a felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age and misdemeanor of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment.
• Thomas S. Patterson, 64, of the 03300 block of C.R. 1, Edon, Ohio, arrested on the 3900 block of East Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing.
• Connor J. Reinking, of the 12600 block of Crabapple Place, Fort Wayne, arrested at McKinley and Maumee streets on a misdemeanor charge of a minor possessing alcoholic beverage.
• Tristan W. Schnepf, 22, of the 700 block of East Broad Street, arrested at Cross Street and Carlin Drive on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment.
• Victoria M. Shaw, 48, of the 1100 block of West Mill Street, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Sherry Stukey, 47, of the 9300 block of West 500N, Orland, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Jeremy K. Taylor, 33, of the 800 block of Alhambra Drive, Anderson, arrested on the 600 block of West Mill Street on a felony charge of battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty and misdemeanor of criminal trespass.
• Amanda K. Weaver, 35, of the 900 block of East 300N, arrested on the 3900 block of East Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
