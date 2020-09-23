ANGOLA — The city of Angola has received $282,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security act funds through Gov. Eric Holcomb’s $300 million allotment to cities and towns.
Monday, the Angola Common Council approved additional projects that will use the funds for upgrades at various city building heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, ADA compliance at Commons Hall and interior upgrades at the facility that used to be the Odd Fellows Lodge that’s now part of Commons Park.
None of the projects will require going through the formal bidding process, said to a compliance guideline issued by the State Board of Accounts.
“There is an exception for projects like what we’ve described here,” said Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell. “Instead of seeking out formal bids, we can ask a contractor to do these projects.”
Twitchell said the city has already spent $63,000 of the money and has another $10,700 or so in outstanding purchase orders.
“With these projects, we’re thinking we will spend about the rest of it,” she said.
The HVAC upgrades include adding disinfectant systems to all of the city HVAC systems. The estimate for the system at the police department alone is around $29,000.
There will also be an ADA restroom upgrade at the training center on Mill Street.
“Commons Hall will be used as the county COVID-19 testing site and the ramp and doorway into the building are not ADA compliant, so we have to upgrade those in order to be able to host that,” said Twitchell. “That’s about $18,000.”
Twitchell said the city has to send an invoice to the Indiana Finance Authority by Dec. 30 and whatever of the money is left after that point will revert back to the state.
