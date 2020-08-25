FREMONT — A Cleveland man was arrested Friday on the Indiana Toll Road for allegedly driving a semi while intoxicated.
Ramzi M. Al Jzazi, 35, was pulled over during the early morning hours after speeding and driving aggressively in a construction zone, says an Indiana State Police report. He is charged with misdemeanor operating while intoxicated in Steuben Superior Court.
Indiana State Police Trooper Arthur Smith was patrolling the toll road construction zone on the westbound lanes around 2 a.m. on Friday when a 2019 Western Star semi-tractor and trailer entered the zone at a high rate of speed, says a news release. Smith allegedly radar clocked Al Jzazi at 72 miles an hour. This area of construction is restricted to a single lane, with posted reduced speed limits of 45-55 mph.
Smith observed continued “aggressive and reckless driving behavior” as he prepared to make a traffic stop, says the news release. The semi-tractor maintained a high rate of speed, following too close and nearly struck a passenger car, it says.
Once pulled over, Smith reports smelling a strong odor of alcoholic beverage in the passenger compartment of the semi and alcoholic beverage containers in plain sight.
After conducting a battery of roadside field sobriety tests, Smith transported Al Jzazi to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola for further testing. Once complete, he was taken to Steuben County Jail.
The news release also says Al Jzazi has been placed “out of service” for operating with any measurable amount of alcohol in his system, possessing alcoholic beverages in his truck while on duty and having falsified log book entries.
