INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Todd Rokita has issued an alert to Hoosiers of a recent surge in telephone scams seeking to take advantage of consumers.
An influx in reported complaints have shown that fraudsters are using a telephone scam in which they impersonate a utilities customer service representative and urge customers to make a payment by threatening to cut off power or utility services within 30 minutes of receiving the call.
In some instances, the scammer reportedly asks for payment to be dropped off at a kiosk or a laundry mat. These scams are attempts to steal consumers’ money or identities.
“When I took the oath of office as Indiana’s Attorney General, I promised Hoosiers that I would serve with their interests in mind,” Rokita said. “Their safety will always be my top priority.”
The Office of the Indiana Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division offers the following tips to avoid utility scams:
• Be wary of callers that specifically ask you to pay by prepaid debit card or cash. This type of payment is a red flag and is difficult to trace or reverse.
• Check your most recent utility bill statement and any upcoming due dates.
• Be suspicious of any high-pressure tactics. If you suspect fraudulent activity, do not provide any personal information and end the call. Contact the utility company through a trusted phone number or email address.
If a consumer believes they have been the victim of deceptive or fraudulent business practices, they can file a consumer complaint at IndianaConsumer.com.
