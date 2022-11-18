We go about our days not realizing what we have. We have roofs over our heads and
floors under our feet. We have food to eat and a place to rest when the day is done. Not recognizing it, these are privileges. We have the privilege to be in control of our own lives and make decisions for ourselves. One hundred and fifty years ago, things were not the same. Some people were underprivileged and were treated like animals. Slaves don’t remain, but this wouldn’t be without a few influential people in history, who stood up for what they knew was right. One of these people was a black woman by the name of Sojourner Truth.
Sojourner Truth was born in 1797 in Ulster County, New York and she went by the name of Isabella Baumfree. Around age 9, she was sold in an auction with a flock of sheep. She worked through tough conditions like beatings and hard labor, typical for a slave. Her owner compelled her to marry an older slave in her teens, and together they had 5 kids.
Her owner broke a promise to Sojourner to free her, and so she escaped with her daughter. After Truth escaped, she learned that her son was illegally sold to a master in Alabama. Truth went to court fighting for her son, and she won! This was the first time in history that a black woman challenged a white man and succeeded. Isabella then changed her name to Sojourner Truth. She began believing in the Christian religion after she started working for a Christian evangelist. After working for another traumatic man, she turned her focus to the abolition of slavery.
Sojourner Truth became a woman’s rights activist and took the challenge of changing the United States upon herself. Truth spoke to large crowds and became well known as an abolitionist leader. Truth attended the first National Women’s Rights Convention. She talked about human equality and slavery. Here, Sojourner Truth gave her famous speech.
Sojourner Truth’s “Ain’t I A Woman” speech that she delivered in 1851 is one of the most powerful speeches in the fight for women’s rights. Truth said, “That man over there says that women need to be helped into carriages, and lifted over ditches, and to have the best place everywhere. Nobody ever helps me into carriages, or over mud-puddles, or gives me any best place! And ain’t I a woman?” This is extremely striking because she says how women are expected to be treated, but she isn’t treated like that, and isn’t she a woman? The treatment that she was getting wasn’t meeting those requirements!
Human rights should be a given! We should all have the right to be educated, own property, vote, earn money, and live without violence and discrimination. Imagine living without one of these things. Life would be hard! It would not be easy to get by without a high school diploma. Imagine everybody going to a voting poll on election day and not getting to voice your opinion. Humans are not objects, and we all should have freedom. It would be harder for all people, men and women, black and white, to go about their lives without rights. We wouldn’t be standing here today where we are in terms of rights without Sojourner Truth. She was an activist that was indispensable to us. Without Sojourner Truth, the world would not be as we know it today. She stood up for what was right and led many people to join with her and fight for women’s rights. All women can now vote and are equal to men more than ever.
When you wake up tomorrow morning, think about the freedoms that you have, and what you can do. Compare your life to Sojourner Truth’s and think about how vital she is to your daily life. I challenge you to start the day from a new perspective, thinking about where you are, and where your country is, and how we got here.
