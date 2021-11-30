ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County will be offering a flu shot clinic on Friday from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the MSD Central Gymnasium, 403 S. Martha St.
The clinic is open for all adults and children who would like a flu shot. Only flu shots will be available. No other vaccines will be offered.
Shots are free. Insurance can be billed, but any additional cost will be paid by the Indiana Immunization Coalition.
Pre-registration is preferred, but registration is accepted at the clinic.
To pre-register for a shot, visit patients.vaxcare.com/registration and enter enrollment code IN65942.
Select “Angola Schools Clinic 12/3” from the option list and fill out the online form.
For questions or help, contact MSD School Nurse Jenny Adkins at 665-2854 ext. 1215 or by email at jadkins@msdsc.us. Email is preferred when school is not in session.
The flu shot clinic is made possible by the Indiana Immunization Coalition Mobile Clinics and MSD Steuben Schools.
