ANGOLA — The Steuben County Economic Development Corp. on Tuesday was awarded funds through the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority as part of the Regional Cities Initiative that will provide $100,000 toward the second phase of development of the Enterprise Center at 907 S. Wayne St.
The total project cost is $668,260.
Previously, the Northeast Indiana RDA board was considering recommending a total of $250,000 to fund regional projects. However, through a combination of lower construction costs and additional fundraising from previously approved projects as well as interest earned, the Northeast Indiana RDA board recommended a total of $533,000 to invest in transformational regional projects.
Phase II of the Enterprise Center project is the continued pursuit of a conversion of an existing 70,000-square-foot, five-building complex on 4.5 acres located half a mile south of the Public Square in Angola.
“The SCEDC, the Board of Directors, all of our committees and our stakeholders are extremely excited about the continuation of the progress that we have made on the Enterprise Center Campus. This new project will allow us to realize so much more of what our campus can be for the community, our county, and our region. In addition to Trine University, our current K-12 systems, and Impact Institute; adding this space to our current capacity of community systems will enhance our entrepreneurial eco-system environment” says Isaac Lee, executive director of the SCEDC.
This former manufacturing facility is being transformed into office space, entrepreneur eco-system, coworking space and an industrial training facility. Phase II focuses on the entrepreneur eco-system and the creation of co-working space by constructing an estimated 6,000-square-foot building on campus that will be home to 1,800 square feet of office space and 4,200 square feet of co-working space to continue to foster and nurture the entrepreneurial spirit in Steuben County and northeast Indiana.
The Enterprise Center is a wholly owned, limited liability corporation under the SCEDC, a private, 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation.
The SCEDC is a 501-c (3) non-profit, private entity contracted to administer economic development activities within Steuben County and every municipality within its county boarders. More information can be found on the SCEDC's website at steubenedc.com.
Meanwhile, the RDA also awarded three other grants on Tuesday. They included:
• Community Learning Center project in Kendallville in Noble County for $183,000 of the total project cost of $1.05 million.
• Hanna Nuttman Park Revitalization project in Decatur in Adams County for $50,000 of the total project cost of $3.61 million.
• CASS Housing project in Fort Wayne in Allen County for $200,000 of the total project cost of $1.1 million.
