ANGOLA — After an in-person celebration was canceled in 2020, the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce is once again bringing its Excellence in Business Accolades, or Ebbie Awards, back in person on April 16.
A cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. and awards at 7:45 p.m., all at Glendarin Hills Golf Club presented by Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, the chamber’s diamond member.
This evening event celebrates the best of the best of the Angola Area Chamber business community.
Award categories include new business of the year, established business of the year, emerging leader of the year, seasoned business professional of the year, best business contribution to the community, best individual contribution to the community, customer service excellence, chamber volunteer of the year and non-profit organization of the year.
The Ebbie Awards are presented in an Oscars-style celebration, following a business formal dress code. Ballgowns and black tie are optional.
Regulations for COVID-19 will be abided by for the event, including a limited number of attendees, set at 150. Due to the changing nature surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the event may change if needed.
General admission for the night is $50 and includes dinner.
Other sponsorships, such as corporate table, dinner and attendee gift sponsors are also available and more information on those can be found at angolachamber.org/8th-annual-ebbie-awards.
Register for the Ebbie Awards at https://bit.ly/3eMipi2.
For more information, contact the chamber, 665-3512.
