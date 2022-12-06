CLEAR LAKE — The Board of Directors of the Clear Lake Township Land Conservancy has chosen Zoe Lynn as the next Executive Director of the Conservancy, effective Jan. 1.
Lynn will succeed Bridget Harrison, who is leaving the Clear Lake community after seven years as executive director to relocate to the greater Chicago area to be closer to extended family. The Conservancy has grown tremendously since 2015 when Harrison joined it as its first employee.
Lynn was selected following an extensive search process.
“We are delighted to welcome Zoe Lynn to the Conservancy. We believe that, as executive director, she will work with the board, staff, community partners, donors and volunteers to steward our cherished natural preserves and our extraordinary environmental resources well into the future,” said Karen Holley Horrell, president of the Board of Directors.
The Conservancy works to ensure protection of the Clear Lake natural resources for the community and for future generations. The executive director has overall strategic and operational responsibility for the nonprofit’s staff, volunteers, programs and the execution of the Conservancy's mission. The executive director reports to the Board of Directors and works closely with the Conservancy's committees and with other organizations throughout the Steuben County community.
“I could not be more excited to be part of the Clear Lake community as the next executive director and to collaboratively build on the successes of the Clear Lake Township Land Conservancy. It is inspiring to be working with a Board and community so committed to the mission of the Conservancy, with such an established history of success and vision,” Lynn said. “The Clear Lake community and its natural resources are such an extraordinarily special and beautiful place. I look forward to the work ahead and all that we will accomplish together to continue to protect our natural resources for the community and the generations of the future.”
Originally from the Midwest, Lynn comes to the Clear Lake Township Land Conservancy with a passion for nature, a natural resources and management education, and a background in strategic planning and project implementation in a community setting.
Lynn believes that these experiences have instilled in her a diverse perspective, as well as adaptability and the relationship-building capacity to serve the Conservancy and the Clear Lake community in the executive director role.
By joining the nonprofit, Lynn will take on the role as the second executive director since its founding in 1991, and will support the Conservancy’s leadership and mission through its three pillars: natural areas preservation, water quality improvement and environmental education.
For more information about the Clear Lake Township Land Conservancy, visit: clearlakeconservancy.org.
