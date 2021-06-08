ANGOLA — In a rare move by the Steuben County Council, some employees are getting mid-year raises.
The raises, which will take effect on July 1, represent a way of bringing people up to the same level of other employees and making up for a lack of raises given during the 2020 budget planning for 2021.
In a special session on May 25 when Council members were also studying wages for the coming year, there were 15 employees who were brought up to a base pay commensurate of that which is paid to other employees. Those raises would equal about $4,000 apiece.
On Tuesday, the council approved a measure that will provide 27 other employees that base and a 3% wage increase.
“At a minimum, I would like to see a base plus 3%,” said Councilman Bill Harter.
The county is also working with a new matrix system and at present, some employees are two years behind on wages.
“We’re doing it mid-year because of the new matrix,” said Council President Rick Shipe, who also was in favor of higher increases than what was finalized.
Also, because of the uncertainties of being in the throes of COVID-19, Shipe said, there weren’t any increases given during budget writing.
“Now that we’re coming out of COVID, I wonder, did we have to be that conservative,” Shipe asked.
There was also talk about bringing up employees to wages that were more market based, but council members decided to take a wait-and-see position with budget writing coming in a couple months.
“In two or three months, we might be able to do more,” Councilman Dan Caruso said.
There was talk about bringing wages in line with market value now, but the consensus was that, beyond the raises approved, the rest of the county’s employees should be dealt with during the regular budget cycle.
“I don’t know that we can go to market value without a lot of push back,” Councilwoman Lisa Aldrich said. She said some employees would end up with 15% raises, which might bring public scrutiny.
The Council has been working to bring up wages for a few years. Most recently, the wages of police officers and jailers were brought up to a much higher base that would allow officers to increase their pay based on additional training and increase in rank. The base pay for a deputy was raised from $38,700 to $50,000.
This has allowed Sheriff R.J. Robinson to retain many officers that he often wasn’t able to keep on hand due to the wage being significantly lower than neighboring departments.
“The ability for me to retain employees has turned around 100 fold,” Robinson said.
Auditor Kim Meyers said she recently lost two employees who left for other government positions because they could make $10,000 more a year.
Other discussion revolved around the mechanics of dealing with personnel and compensation.
Human resources director Angela Campbell said there has been talk about basing raises on performance reviews, which isn’t always equitable and often leads to different people receiving unequal pay.
“That can cause a lot of internal strife, jealousy,” Campbell said.
