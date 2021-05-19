Police arrest six people Tuesday, Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Tuesday and Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Tyler M. Adams, 21, of the 2800 block of Greenbriar Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at Mechanic and Williams streets on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Jennifer N. Richter, 34, of the 1100 block of State Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested on the jail on a civil allegation.
• Allen D. Shaffer Jr., 27, of the 00 block of West State Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Mathew S. Sprinkle, 43, of the 600 block of West C.R. 150S, Angola, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court.
• Tegan J. Teneyck, 36, of the 4800 block of South C.R. 600W, Pleasant Lake, arrrested in the 4800 block of South C.R. 600W, Pleasant Lake, on a charge of felony battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Billy D. Williams, 21, of the 7300 block of Pacific Avenue, Stockton, California, arreste on Interstate 80 at the 153 mile marker on a fugitive warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.