Time and time again we talk about the need for early learning opportunities in our communities.
This need is no different than it was a few years ago and will probably not change much in the coming years, unless we start acting now.
More and more communities are filling the gap by utilizing vacant buildings or classrooms to provide pre-kindergarten education.
For years Steuben County Head Start has used facilities at Fremont Community Schools to provide this much needed program and while using under utilized space. This federal program serves children in Steuben and LaGrange counties.
In the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, we have what was originally called the Arbor Park Montessori Early Learning Center, which is now the plain and simple Early Learning Center.
We learned earlier this week that numerous schools in the Indianapolis school system were using unused space in elementary schools to provide pre-K educational opportunities. In a city like Indianapolis, it is important to provide facilities on a wide basis.
And in a way that is no different in rural Indiana.
Many people take their children to Oak Farm Montessori School in Avilla. Within individual counties, parents will travel several miles a day to make sure their children receive the best care — not necessarily education — possible while they work.
This comes at great cost. At the rates that people pay for early child care, plus their mileage, it can add up.
Using vacant classroom space in our public schools makes sense.
When the Early Learning Center at Ryan Park Elementary School was announced in April 2021, it was welcomed with open arms. Soon there was a waiting list to get in.
Early on leadership at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County knew the ELC would only grow, and they had the space in which to do that.
What people might not realize is that there isn’t state tuition support to pay for these facilities. The district must determine how best to fund the program.
Operationally, the ELC is funded by private tuition and public vouchers. Because of this, the facility is funded as a private-public partnership. Getting the facilities ready for children in Indianapolis schools is being funded with pandemic dollars the district still has available.
Each time a new facility comes online, it helps alleviate a need, and as we make more and more strides forward, this ever important piece of the education puzzle will be filled.
As many officials will tell you, pre-K education is not just an education need, it is an important part of economic development. If parents have a place for their pre-K children to stay, it allows them to be in the workforce. And unlike daycare, facilities such as the ELC are providing an important start to the education of the children.
Study after study has shown that children who are in quality pre-K programs often perform better than their peers who have not when it comes time to head to the classroom for traditional education.
Each school district in our community needs to assess its spaces and, if possible, develop pre-K programs. Geographically, each community has the need.
In the meantime, the Legislature should also start looking at providing financial assistance to school districts that covert unused classroom space to pre-K learning facilities.
It’s what’s best for our children.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Michael Marturello and Jeff Jones. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.