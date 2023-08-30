ANGOLA — This week’s Food Truck Friday has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances, said Angola Main Street in a press release Wednesday.
“Unfortunately, we have faced challenges in securing enough food truck vendors and staffing to ensure a successful event,” said Main Street’s news relese.
The organization stressed its commitment to the community and its high esteem of the community support of its undertakings.
“We are actively working to address these challenges and are committed to bringing you a fantastic experience in the future,” said the Main Street.
Downtown Coordinator Makenzie Bird said the Auburn Cord Deusenberg was drawing many of the food trucks away, plus many were committed to Trine Fest, which is today starting at 5 p.m.
