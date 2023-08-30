ANGOLA — This week’s Food Truck Friday has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances, said Angola Main Street in a press release Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, we have faced challenges in securing enough food truck vendors and staffing to ensure a successful event,” said Main Street’s news relese.

