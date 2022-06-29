ANGOLA — Steuben County Health Department staff will be out in the community at special events again this July, offering vaccinations against COVID-19 and typical childhood vaccines.
Health Department professionals will start offering vaccines on the road — outside of the Steuben Community Center — beginning with Angola Balloons Aloft and continuing with the Steuben County 4-H Fair.
Some of the vaccination sessions are limited to children needing their typical childhood vaccines and others specifically for COVID-19.
For children, said Public Health Nurse Mickinna Lothamer, the Health Department has the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine available and expects to have Moderna sometime next week, hopefully in time for Angola Balloons Aloft.
Vaccines against COVID-19 are now available to all people, 6 months and older, after FDA authorization for young children came last week.
Here's the upcoming schedule provided by Lothamer:
July 8 — Vaccines for children at Balloons Aloft: 4-6:30 p.m.
July 9 — Vaccines for children and COVID vaccine at Balloons Aloft: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 11 — Late clinic for children at the Health Department: 1-6 p.m.
July 19 — Vaccines for vhildren and COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Kids Day during the Steuben County 4-H Fair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 25 — Late clinic for children at Health Department, 1-6 p.m.
All of these clinics are by appointment only, go to Ourshot.gov or call 668-1000, ext. 1500 to schedule.
