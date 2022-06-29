Mickinna Lothamer, public health nurse for the Steuben County Health Department, prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccination to Drew Lehman, Trine University assistant men’s basketball coach, during a vaccine clinic held on the Trine campus in early April 2021. The clinic administered 200 doses of the vaccine — all but two to Trine students. The Health Department will conduct special clinics on the road once again in July. Staff will be at Angola Balloons Aloft and the Steuben County 4-H Fair to provide both childhood vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines.