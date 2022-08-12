PLEASANT LAKE — Small town, extensive history.
The Pleasant Lake History Museum will have its public grand opening today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Located at 1365 W. Main St., the museum has gathered historical pieces that give insight into the town’s past.
Under the care of the Pleasant Lake Historical Society, the structure houses pictures and objects alike. The interior and exterior combine for an experience of learning about the unique tales of the town. Panels of Pleasant Lake in 1880 provide a glimpse into life more than a century ago and a working bell tower accompanies the building.
Through a community effort, the Pleasant Lake History Museum is open by appointment. Reservations can be made by calling Elten Powers at 403-1803.
“For five years now, we’ve been remodeling it and building it up and getting stuff and putting it together. We are now a 501(c)(3) organization, the Pleasant Lake Historical Society,” Powers, a member of the society, said. “We decided it was time to get this place open and to let people see what we’ve been up to.”
A few residents from Pleasant Lake had been collecting artifacts from the town when they approached Powers about opening a museum. Interests aligned when the township hoped to get rid of a building and the Pleasant Lake Lions Club determined the structure suitable.
Following various donations and hours of manual labor, residents, visitors and history enthusiasts can experience the Pleasant Lake History Museum. Spotlighting individuals, places and industries, the immersive nature of the building flows from artifact to artifact.
Lurene Tuttle (actress), Dale L. Harpham (musician) and Sojourner Truth (abolitionist) are the primary figures that helped to shape a reputation for the small town and their legacies are on display. Although the museum is home to several pieces, a typewriter holds the title of being the oldest, circa 1898.
The museum offers an extensive collection of artifacts for the Pleasant Lake High School, which closed in 1958. When the town was first developed, it had a regular hustle and bustle as the premier lake destination in Steuben County. Interactive displays take form in yearbooks with a video display. Lettermen's jackets, team rosters and the graduating classes rekindle the memories surrounding Pleasant Lake High School.
Although the walls are covered with the town’s rich history, Elten and the Historical Society aren’t done yet.
“I have determined this will never be finished. It will be a continuous work in progress as we get more information and get more artifacts, especially because it’s such a small space,” Powers said.
Powers hopes to recognize the community work the Pleasant Lake Lions Club has done throughout time, along with telling the stories of the town’s military members.
In addition to the grand opening today, Pleasant Lake Days is having its final day of activities. The Historical Society hopes the festivities will bring more people to the museum’s opening.
There are a variety of ways to support the Pleasant Lake History Museum.
“They can send us a donation. We sell hats and shirts. We have memorial bricks. We have a yearly yard sale. If someone just wants to make a donation we have a Facebook page or they can call me,” Powers said.
A donation box is also available inside the museum. To donate items for display, contact Powers. The museum is found at Pleasant Lake History Museum on Facebook.
