ANGOLA — The president of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees calls the proposed contract for a new superintendent one that will serve all parties well.
Cory Archbold, the school board president, said in a text conversation that the new contract will hopefully end up bringing in a superintendent who stays with the district for the long haul.
This week the district announced it was offering a contract to Matt Widenhoefer, who currently is the principal at Heritage Junior-Senior High School in the East Allen County Schools system.
"One of our priorities (the board) is to hire a superintendent for the long term," Archbold said.
A meeting will be held on Monday at 5 p.m. in the McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St., to allow for public input on the contract. The proposed contract is online and can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/3zP2M09. It is expected Widenhoefer will start by Oct. 15.
The contract being offered for Widenhoefer will initially be for three years, expiring on June 30, 2024, and can be extended up to eight years before a new contract would have to be negotiated. If Widenhoefer's performance is determined in an annual evaluation to be effective or highly effective, he will be awarded a raise at the same rate as that being given to teachers.
Unlike the contract of previous Superintendent Brent Wilson, who left June 30 after a protracted court battle, there is no rollover provision that automatically renews the contract.
"There is no automatic rollover provision in the contract," Archbold said. "The biggest difference is that this contract meets the needs of both the new superintendent, the school corporation and all the stakeholders."
Widenhoefer is being offered a contract that will pay him a salary of $139,880 a year.
Wilson was being paid a base salary of $149,480, but with benefits — particularly annuities — it was over $200,000. This was upsetting to some board members and a few of them even campaigned on the issue of getting rid of Wilson because of his pay.
In 2016, the board at that time decided to eliminate the automatic rollover provision of Wilson's contract, which in effect terminated his contract on June 30. Because Wilson did not agree to this change — and it appeared to go against provisions of his contract — he sued the school board for breach of contract.
The matter was to go to trial in July, but a May settlement between the board and Wilson settled that suit and another that Wilson filed earlier this year that alleged the board violated the Indiana Open Door Law.
Under terms of the settlement, Wilson left the district with about $900,000 in cash and future benefits, particularly the continued payment of health insurance for he and his wife and any dependents until Wilson become eligible for Medicare in 2029.
Benefits being offered to Widenhoefer are similar to those that Wilson enjoyed, with some minor differences. Wilson's contract paid him 25 vacation days; Widenhoefer is being offered 20.
Unlike Wilson's contract, Widenhoefer has a use-it-or-lose-it vacation plan. Wilson could rollover unused vacation days, adding it to his sick pay, which could be accumulated, up to 260 days.
Widenhoefer's insurance is basically the same as Wilson's. It will cost him $1 a year. Life insurance for Widenhoefer is valued at $279,760 and will cost him $1 a year. This is similar to Wilson's contract in that it is double his salary. Wilson's contract didn't specify a dollar amount for life insurance, only that the value would be double his salary.
Retirement benefits include contributions to the Indiana State Teachers Retirement Fund as well as two other retirement plans.
One of the largest differences will be in the form of an auto allowance. Wilson was paid $950 a month — or $11,400 a year — in an auto allowance. Widenhoefer will be paid $300 a month, which is $3,600 a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.