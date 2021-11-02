ANGOLA — Trine University’s Humanities Symposia continues with a look at how women have been portrayed throughout history.
Jeanette Goddard, associate professor in Trine’s Department of Humanities and Communication and chair of the Humanities Institute, will present “Stories We Tell: Women in the Past” at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 in Wells Theater, located inside Taylor Hall.
“In how we often tell the story of women, there is a homogeneous history in which women always, everywhere held the same oppressed position,” Goddard said. “However, historical examples, some of which we will examine in this presentation, provide a much more nuanced picture. Given that this is the case, why does this story continue to circulate?”
Trine’s Humanities Symposia is free and open to the public. Talks usually last about 30 minutes and are immediately followed by time for questions, which usually leads to a total time of one hour.
Wells Theater seats 75 guests, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early if they have specific seating preferences.
For more information about the Symposia, contact Melissa Mayus, assistant professor in Trine’s Department of Humanities and Communication, at mayusm@trine.edu.
