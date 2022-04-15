Three people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday and early Friday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Amber M. Branning, 36, of the 3000 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Heather M. Correa, 50, of the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, arrested in the 500 block of West State Street, Ashley, on a charge of misdemeanor theft.
• Lindsay L. Millay, 37, of the 500 block of South Indiana Street, Waterloo, arrested in the 600 block of North Wayne Street, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and a fugitive warrant.
